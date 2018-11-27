$0.04 EPS Expected for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Rayonier posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. ValuEngine raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,986 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 457,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 229.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 377,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 262,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 17.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.15%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.