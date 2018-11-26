Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.81 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 177,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,078,000 after purchasing an additional 606,544 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

