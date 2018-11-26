Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.21 Million Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 158.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 283.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

