Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 63.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,319 shares in the company, valued at $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock opened at $89.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

