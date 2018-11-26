Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 85 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Santander upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.78. 2,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,210. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 254.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 81,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 831,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 383.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 874,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

