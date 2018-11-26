Zacks: RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given RTI Surgical an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RTIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 20.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 16.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,561,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,645 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 1,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,005. The company has a market cap of $281.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.44. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

