Zacks: RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also given RTI Surgical an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
RTIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.26. 1,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,005. The company has a market cap of $281.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.44. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About RTI Surgical
RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.
