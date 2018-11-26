Zacks: Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Pershing Gold’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $3.63 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pershing Gold an industry rank of 189 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pershing Gold from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 1,634,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,632,044.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,094,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pershing Gold stock. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,673 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 5.39% of Pershing Gold worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGLC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,239. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.29. Pershing Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

