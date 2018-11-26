Zacks: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Orrstown Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $23.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orrstown Financial Services an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 20.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 342,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 301.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 318.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.46. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

