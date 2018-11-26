Zacks: BRP Inc (DOOO) Given $53.48 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $53.48 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BRP an industry rank of 232 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $32.61 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $231,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $72,189,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $71,037,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $60,839,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the third quarter valued at $48,156,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.