Zacks: Brokerages Expect Legg Mason Inc (LM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will report $744.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $741.00 million and the highest is $747.09 million. Legg Mason reported sales of $793.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Legg Mason.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Legg Mason from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

In other news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $317,933.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 494.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 91,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 34.2% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 104,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,709. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Legg Mason has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

