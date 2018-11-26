Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will report sales of $91.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.01 billion and the lowest is $90.80 billion. Apple posted sales of $88.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $278.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.60 billion to $287.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $288.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $274.64 billion to $304.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.30.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,895,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,033,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,701,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,769,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 52 week low of $150.24 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.