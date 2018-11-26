Zacks: BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) Given $30.25 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BG Staffing’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $30.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BG Staffing an industry rank of 62 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ BGSF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,169. BG Staffing has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.39 million.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

