Zacks: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics’ rating score has improved by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $28.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aquestive Therapeutics an industry rank of 81 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AQST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,744,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

