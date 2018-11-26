Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Titan Machinery reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $299.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $14.23 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.16 million, a PE ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 182,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.0% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

