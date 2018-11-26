Yuan Chain Coin Price Reaches $0.0052 (YCC)

Yuan Chain Coin (CURRENCY:YCC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Yuan Chain Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Yuan Chain Coin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Yuan Chain Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $244,728.00 worth of Yuan Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00128217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00190217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.07925623 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Yuan Chain Coin Token Profile

Yuan Chain Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Yuan Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @yuanchain . Yuan Chain Coin’s official website is www.yuan.org

Yuan Chain Coin Token Trading

Yuan Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yuan Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yuan Chain Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yuan Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

