Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stake Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 79.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $568,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $349,547.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $50.86 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

