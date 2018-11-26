WS Management Lllp Grows Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. WS Management Lllp owned 0.38% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $18,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,266,000 after buying an additional 133,968 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $9,979,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $9,103,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 400,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 98,757 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $484,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.03. 59,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/ws-management-lllp-grows-stake-in-scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg.html.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.