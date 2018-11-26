Worldcore (WRC) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, OKEx and YoBit. Worldcore has a market cap of $718,151.00 and $3,769.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.02746052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00128477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00189493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.08074469 BTC.

Worldcore Token Profile

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

