WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD (EPI) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD (NYSEARCA:EPI) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,311 shares during the quarter. WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD comprises 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 621,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EPI opened at $23.79 on Monday. WISDOMTREE TR/INDIA EARNINGS FD has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $29.52.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

