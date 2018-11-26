WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $186,000 in GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

In other news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $12.00 on Monday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $517.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.08.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GLYC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

