Wings (WINGS) Achieves Market Cap of $7.36 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $143,213.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00001894 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00128495 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00191272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.00 or 0.08081375 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009138 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,513,094 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

