Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 367,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

WSM traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.27. 1,690,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,234. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

