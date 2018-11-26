Wilen Investment Management CORP. Reduces Position in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Huntsman comprises 6.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 1,282 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,627.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,460.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $56,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,782 shares of company stock valued at $234,492. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $20.19 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.67.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

