Wilen Investment Management CORP. Lowers Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ducommun makes up about 0.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.24% of Ducommun worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $1,468,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ducommun by 546.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,800 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,406. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ducommun from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Noble Financial cut Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

