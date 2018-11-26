Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,553. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.