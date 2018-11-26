Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 148,365 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 406.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Express Scripts by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ESRX opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $100.43. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub raised Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

