Westlake Chemical’s (WLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alembic Global Advisors

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of WLK opened at $68.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,745,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.