Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.90

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 11535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 64.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the period.

