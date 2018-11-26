Westaim (WED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Westaim Corp (CVE:WED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 145100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Westaim from C$4.60 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45.

About Westaim (CVE:WED)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

