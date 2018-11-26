Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32.80 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,064,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,832,000 after buying an additional 811,687 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,504,000.

VDC stock opened at $141.44 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $126.78 and a 52-week high of $151.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

