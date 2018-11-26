Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $31.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.73% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $31,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 866,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,062,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,524,000 after buying an additional 86,926 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $87.09 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $86.52 and a one year high of $109.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-31-48-million-holdings-in-vanguard-energy-etf-vde.html.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.