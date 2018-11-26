Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (IFN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.24% of The India Fund worth $32,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,942,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after buying an additional 224,039 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The India Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The India Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The India Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

IFN stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

