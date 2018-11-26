Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 736,285 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 392.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.77% of Central Garden & Pet worth $30,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 116,806 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 489,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $28.34 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 736,285 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-736285-shares-of-central-garden-pet-co-centa.html.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.