Wells Fargo & Co Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Price Target to $157.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $139.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

CBRL stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $174.85. 334,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,058. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 631,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

