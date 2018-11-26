Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Electrocomponents (ECM)

Electrocomponents (LON: ECM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/20/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/20/2018 – Electrocomponents was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.

11/14/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/4/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/4/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/4/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

9/28/2018 – Electrocomponents had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON ECM traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 549.60 ($7.18). 1,167,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents plc has a 52 week low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

Get Electrocomponents plc alerts:

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.