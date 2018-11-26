Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (WEE) Insider Douglas Burger Purchases 100,000 Shares

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) insider Douglas Burger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Douglas Burger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wavefront Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 15th, Douglas Burger acquired 8,500 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,040.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Douglas Burger acquired 10,000 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Friday, September 21st, Douglas Burger acquired 19,500 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$4,875.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Douglas Burger acquired 500 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$135.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Douglas Burger acquired 50,000 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Douglas Burger purchased 36,500 shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,855.00.

Shares of CVE WEE opened at C$0.28 on Monday. Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/wavefront-technology-solutions-inc-wee-insider-douglas-burger-purchases-100000-shares.html.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc designs, develops, and licenses technologies for oil well stimulation, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.