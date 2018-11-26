Watsco (WSO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco have underperformed the industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have also been trending downward over the past 30 days. Watsco’s digitization of business has substantially increased the SG&A over the past three years. In-fact, these incremental annual costs of SG&A investments are anticipated to reach approximately $25 million in the coming quarters. Also, fluctuations in sales due to seasonal demand of residential air conditioners and heating equipment hurt its profitability significantly. Moreover, weak contribution from Florida and Mexico also raises concern. Although Watsco is poised to benefit from strong unit demand, higher pricing and sales mix, and continued investment in the technologies, we wait for better visibility.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Watsco stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

