Waters Co. (WAT) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 433.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $915,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,358,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $843,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,055 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,299,000 after acquiring an additional 211,068 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,965,000 after acquiring an additional 74,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 402,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,959.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $196.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

