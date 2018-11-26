Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $7.50 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wedbush raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,314 shares of company stock worth $20,745,120. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

