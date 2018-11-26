Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $27.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 3.68. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.76 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/waterfront-capital-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-gds-holdings-ltd-gds.html.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.