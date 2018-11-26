Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,440 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.5% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United Rentals worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $838,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,987.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.45 per share, with a total value of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

NYSE:URI opened at $109.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/waterfront-capital-partners-llc-acquires-14440-shares-of-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.