Water Island Capital LLC Invests $23.58 Million in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Stock

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,580,000. Syntel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syntel in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

SYNT opened at $40.99 on Monday. Syntel, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $41.06.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

