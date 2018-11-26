Water Island Capital LLC Invests $13.96 Million in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Stock

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 202,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Navigators Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 674,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,494 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Navigators Group by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,357,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVG. BidaskClub raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navigators Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NAVG stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Navigators Group Inc has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). Navigators Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $374.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigators Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Navigators Group Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

