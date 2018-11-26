Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in Landec Co. (LNDC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 799,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 2.88% of Landec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Landec by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Landec by 84.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Landec by 20.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $412.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.65. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes Position in Landec Co. (LNDC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/walthausen-co-llc-takes-position-in-landec-co-lndc.html.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.