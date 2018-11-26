Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes $13.16 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,780,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,156,000. Amkor Technology comprises about 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 51.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,283 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AMKR stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/walthausen-co-llc-takes-13-16-million-position-in-amkor-technology-inc-amkr.html.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.