Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in SM Energy Co (SM)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 479,190 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,109,000. SM Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SM Energy by 7,363.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Williams Capital set a $44.00 target price on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Howard Weil raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE:SM opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SM Energy Co has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). SM Energy had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $459.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.20%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

