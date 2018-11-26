Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,256 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 428,708 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,181. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.25.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 838.28% and a negative net margin of 243.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

