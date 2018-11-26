Visio (VISIO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Visio has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Visio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Visio has a market capitalization of $22,780.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016939 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003850 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027989 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00180390 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Visio Coin Profile

Visio (VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,298,214 coins and its circulating supply is 51,298,214 coins. Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject . Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com

Visio Coin Trading

Visio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

