Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $27,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

EEM stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

