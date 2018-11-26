Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 816.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,311 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 32,183.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $110.79 and a 52-week high of $126.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 40,311 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (IYF)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/26/virtu-financial-llc-acquires-40311-shares-of-ishares-us-financials-etf-iyf.html.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.